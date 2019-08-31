Phillip Walker: Cut by Colts
Walker was released by the Colts on Saturday, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Walker was unable to capitalize on the opportunity of securing the roster spot opened up by Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement, completing only 50-percent of his passes this preseason. With Chad Kelly suspended for the first two games of the regular season, it seems increasingly likely the Colts will acquire another quarterback before Week 1 to back up starter Jacoby Brissett.
