Walker was released from the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.

This marks the end of Walker's fourth stint with the Colts' practice squad. With Andrew Luck enjoying solid health this season and Jacoby Brissett locked in as the backup, Walker was primarily thought of as an emergency option. Walker could find his way back to the Colts' practice squad if the team promotes other members to the active roster at a later time.

