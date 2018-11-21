Phillip Walker: Released from Colts' practice squad
Walker was released from the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.
This marks the end of Walker's fourth stint with the Colts' practice squad. With Andrew Luck succeeding and Jacoby Brissett locked in as the backup, Walker was primarily thought of as an emergency option. Walker could find his way back to the Colts' practice squad if the team promotes other practice squad members to the active roster and have room for him.
