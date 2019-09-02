Phillip Walker: Remains with Indy
Walker was signed to the Colts' practice squad Sunday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Walker was waived Saturday after a rough preseason in which he completed 32 of 64 passes for 349 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The 24-year-old was moved on-and-off the practice squad throughout the 2018 season.
