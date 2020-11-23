Desir will sign with the Ravens once he passes COVID-19 testing, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Desir was cut by the Jets last week after starting eight games for the team and allowing 525 yards (13.5 yards per target) and four touchdowns in coverage. The 30-year-old cornerback will get a fresh start with a contender. Desir will simply add depth at the position, as Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are locked into starting roles. This move could become official before Thursday's game against the Steelers.