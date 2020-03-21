Play

Desir was released by the Colts on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a move that's billed as a cap-saving measure, as the Colts will gain $6.5 million in cap space with the transaction. The veteran cornerback's play fell off dramatically just a year after signing a three-year extension, but he could be a valuable addition to another team in need of depth in the secondary.

