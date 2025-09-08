The Packers signed Strong (concussion) to the practice squad Monday.

Strong reached an injury settlement with the Browns this past Tuesday, and his addition to the Packers' practice squad indicates that he has cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 2022 fourth-rounder would be a top candidate to be elevated to Green Bay's active roster should the Packers require additional backfield depth during the season. Strong appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Browns last year and logged 26 carries for 108 yards and 14 catches (on 22 targets) for 104 yards. Israel Abanikanda was cut from the Packers' practice squad in a corresponding move.