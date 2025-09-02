The Browns waived Strong (concussion) from injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Strong was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Browns' IR, but the injury settlement will allow him to sign with another team once he clears the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 2022 fourth-rounder appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Browns last year and logged 26 carries for 108 yards and 14 catches (on 22 targets) for 104 yards.