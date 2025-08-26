The Browns plan to waive Strong (concussion), Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong left Saturday's preseason game against the Rams to be evaluated for a concussion, but it's unclear if the running back was subsequently cleared. In any case, as a result of the looming move, the Browns' backfield depth behind Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson takes a hit, with 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins still unsigned. Undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall could open the season in the No. 3 role.