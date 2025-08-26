default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Browns plan to waive Strong (concussion), Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong left Saturday's preseason game against the Rams to be evaluated for a concussion, but it's unclear if the running back was subsequently cleared. In any case, as a result of the looming move, the Browns' backfield depth behind Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson takes a hit, with 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins still unsigned. Undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall could open the season in the No. 3 role.

More News