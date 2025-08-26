The Browns waived/injured Strong (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Strong departed the team's final preseason contest Saturday to be evaluated for a concussion, though it's not immediately clear if he was cleared or if that issue is what led to him being waived with an injury designation Tuesday. Whatever the case may be, the Browns are down to two healthy RBs currently on the roster -- Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson. It's still likely that rookie Quinshon Judkins will be part of the group as well, but he's yet to sign a contract and is still under investigation by the NFL for an off-the-field incident.