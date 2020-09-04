site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Pita Taumoepenu: Cut by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
The Seahawks waived Taumoepenu on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Taumoepenu was waived alongside Seth Dawkins to make room for Josh Gordon and Damontre Moore on the offseason 80-man roster.
