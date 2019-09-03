The Cardinals waived/injured Taumoepenu (hamstring) on Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Taumoepenu has played sparingly since the 49ers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He likely won't be claimed on waivers, which means he'll revert to injured reserve where he'll remain until an injury settlement is reached.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week