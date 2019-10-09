Taumoepenu (hamstring) had a workout with the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taumoepenu was waived off the Cardinals' injured reserve on Sept. 10 and now appears recovered from the hamstring injury. The 25-year-old appeared in six games with the 49ers over the past two seasons and totaled three tackles.

