The Panthers didn't tender an offer to Walker as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Walker will thus hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Carolina is completely overhauling its quarterback room, saying goodbye to both Sam Darnold and Walker after previously cutting Baker Mayfield during the season after he made six starts. Walker made five starts for Carolina in 2022, completing 59.4 percent of his throws for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He'll look for a backup job elsewhere.