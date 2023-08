Walker was picked up by the Browns' practice squad Wednesday.

Walker spent the offseason and training camp with the Bears but ultimately got waived prior to final roster cuts. He originally joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played on the practice squads of both the Colts and Panthers. He eventually got called up by Carolina and appeared in 15 games, including seven starts, across three seasons and recorded 1,461 passing yards and five touchdowns.