Williams is expected to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With a running back room led by Joe Mixon and not much else, Cincinnati will bring in competition in the form of Williams, who displayed aptitude as both a runner and pass catcher at the collegiate level. In three years at Kansas, Williams averaged 5.7 yards per carry, hauled in 66 of 79 targets and scored 16 TDs in 26 games.