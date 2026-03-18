Fantasy Football 2026 Post Free Agency PPR Mock Draft: Full results, recap, best picks, more
Free agency has changed the draft landscape
We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following free agency, and it was exciting to see where the players who changed NFL teams or were impacted by moves were selected. Some guys like Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka saw a significant rise in their Fantasy value. Meanwhile, players like DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle and Alvin Kamara watched their stock plummet.
We have several months before we'll see what the Average Draft Position data shows us for these players, especially once the NFL Draft happens in April. But in this mock draft -- which featured several members of our CBS Sports staff, two listeners of our Fantasy Football Today Podcast (Jason Magnone and Erik Guenther) and Alfredo Brown of the Pretend GM and Adam Pfeifer of Fantasy Life -- we got a glimpse of where Fantasy managers might be targeting some of these old faces in new places.
For example, Walker was selected in Round 2 at No. 15 overall as the No. 8 running back off the board. I like Walker in Round 2, but it's a little early for me at this spot. That said, Walker is now coveted as the new leader of Kansas City's backfield.
Waddle went in Round 3 at No. 33 overall, and I felt this is too soon despite his trade from Miami to Denver. While Waddle should end up leading the Broncos in targets, there are still a lot of mouths to feed for Bo Nix. And Waddle has struggled the past two seasons while averaging 11.0 PPR points per game over that span with the Dolphins.
Some other notable names who changed teams included Mike Evans (drafted here in Round 4), Travis Etienne (Round 4), D.J. Moore (Round 4), David Montgomery (Round 5), Wan'Dale Robinson (Round 5), Rachaad White (Round 7), Romeo Doubs (Round 7), Michael Pittman (Round 8), Tyler Allgeier (Round 9), Darnell Mooney (Round 9), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 10), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Round 10), Isaiah Likely (Round 10), Emanuel Wilson (Round 11), Kyler Murray (Round 13) and Malik Willis (Round 13).
Most of these values seem fair, and my favorite selections were Etienne, Moore, Doubs, Dowdle, Allgeier, Likely and Wilson. Etienne could be a stud if the Saints move on from Alvin Kamara, and Dowdle (Steelers) and Allgeier (Cardinals) could end up being the best running backs for their teams. I love Moore going to the Bills, and Doubs (for now) should be the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots.
Likely should also benefit as the new No. 1 tight end for the Giants. And Wilson could end up starting for the Seahawks while Zach Charbonnet (ACL) is out. I also like the late-round fliers on Murray and Willis since both could emerge as top-12 quarterbacks.
While those guys changed teams, we had a few players either stay in the same city or benefit with someone leaving. For example, Alec Pierce was a steal in Round 7, and he has the chance for another big year after signing an extension to stay with the Colts, especially since Michael Pittman was traded to the Steelers.
I also like the value for Kyle Pitts in Round 9, and I hope he doesn't holdout in training camp after the Falcons gave him the franchise tag. With Kevin Stefanski as the new coach in Atlanta, Pitts could be in line for another solid season in 2026.
Meanwhile, some players who should benefit from departures included Luther Burden III (Round 4), Emeka Egbuka (Round 4), Colston Loveland (Round 4), Rome Odunze (Round 4), Tyler Warren (Round 5), Chuba Hubbard (Round 6), Bhayshul Tuten (Round 6), Chris Godwin (Round 6) and Josh Downs (Round 8), among others. Burden, Loveland and Odunze all get a boost with Moore gone for the Bears, while Egbuka and Godwin should thrive with Evans now in San Francisco.
Hubbard could return to his 2024 form with Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, and Tuten might be the No. 1 running back for the Jaguars with Etienne gone, although we'll see what happens with Rodriguez. I also expect Warren to thrive with Pittman gone, and Downs is now a sleeper as well.
Pittman was a good pick in Round 8, but I'm worried what the passing game will look like for the Steelers, which is why Metcalf fell to Round 7. We can fully evaluate the Pittsburgh players once a quarterback is signed, although it appears like Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026.
Dowdle (Round 9) might end up as the best running back for the Steelers, but I still prefer Jaylen Warren, who was drafted in Round 8. If this is a 50-50 split for touches then both running backs will be flex options at best in the majority of leagues.
I hope the Saints trade Kamara (see Jacksonville or Seattle), but if he remains in New Orleans then expect him to be drafted with a late-round pick like he went here. And James Conner's Fantasy value is also shaky with the addition of Allgeier, which is why Conner fell to Round 9.
This is a great mock draft to study to see the initial Fantasy value for the players impacted by free agency. And while we'll see changes happen following the NFL Draft, we know Fantasy managers get excited when players join new teams.
The NFL offseason is in full swing now. And the fun is just beginning -- in Fantasy and reality.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Alfredo Brown, The Pretend GM
2. Adam Pfeifer, Fantasy Life
3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener
6. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener
7. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
11. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator
12. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Alfredo Brown
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|Adam Pfeifer
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|3
|Adam Aizer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|5
|Erik Guenther
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|6
|Jason Magnone
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|7
|Rob Thomas
|D. Achane RB MIA
|8
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|10
|Daniel Schneier
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|11
|Jake Ignaszewski
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|12
|R.J. White
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|J. Cook RB BUF
|14
|Jake Ignaszewski
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|15
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|16
|Dave Richard
|D. London WR ATL
|17
|Jamey Eisenberg
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|18
|Rob Thomas
|T. McBride TE ARI
|19
|Jason Magnone
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|20
|Erik Guenther
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|21
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Collins WR HOU
|22
|Adam Aizer
|C. Brown RB CIN
|23
|Adam Pfeifer
|C. Olave WR NO
|24
|Alfredo Brown
|B. Bowers TE LV
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Alfredo Brown
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|26
|Adam Pfeifer
|D. Henry RB BAL
|27
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|28
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Rice WR KC
|29
|Erik Guenther
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|30
|Jason Magnone
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|31
|Rob Thomas
|A. Brown WR PHI
|32
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|33
|Dave Richard
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|34
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Adams WR LAR
|35
|Jake Ignaszewski
|K. Williams RB LAR
|36
|R.J. White
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|38
|Jake Ignaszewski
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|39
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Evans WR TB
|40
|Dave Richard
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|41
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|42
|Rob Thomas
|J. Allen QB BUF
|43
|Jason Magnone
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|44
|Erik Guenther
|D. Moore WR CHI
|45
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|46
|Adam Aizer
|B. Irving RB TB
|47
|Adam Pfeifer
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|48
|Alfredo Brown
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Williams WR DET
|50
|Adam Pfeifer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Adam Aizer
|D. Smith WR PHI
|52
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Henderson RB NE
|53
|Erik Guenther
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|54
|Jason Magnone
|J. Williams RB DAL
|55
|Rob Thomas
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|56
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|57
|Dave Richard
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|58
|Daniel Schneier
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|59
|Jake Ignaszewski
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|60
|R.J. White
|T. Warren TE IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|D. Swift RB CHI
|62
|Jake Ignaszewski
|D. Maye QB NE
|63
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|64
|Dave Richard
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|65
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|66
|Rob Thomas
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|67
|Jason Magnone
|T. Kraft TE GB
|68
|Erik Guenther
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|69
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|70
|Adam Aizer
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|71
|Adam Pfeifer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|72
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Alfredo Brown
|R. White RB TB
|74
|Adam Pfeifer
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|75
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|76
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|77
|Erik Guenther
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|78
|Jason Magnone
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|79
|Rob Thomas
|A. Pierce WR IND
|80
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Watson WR GB
|81
|Dave Richard
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|82
|Daniel Schneier
|X. Worthy WR KC
|83
|Jake Ignaszewski
|R. Doubs WR GB
|84
|R.J. White
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|J. Dart QB NYG
|86
|Jake Ignaszewski
|J. Warren RB PIT
|87
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Addison WR MIN
|88
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|89
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|90
|Rob Thomas
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|91
|Jason Magnone
|M. Pittman WR IND
|92
|Erik Guenther
|O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|93
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|94
|Adam Aizer
|M. Golden WR GB
|95
|Adam Pfeifer
|P. Washington WR JAC
|96
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Downs WR IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Alfredo Brown
|C. Williams QB CHI
|98
|Adam Pfeifer
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|99
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|100
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|101
|Erik Guenther
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|102
|Jason Magnone
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|103
|Rob Thomas
|J. Conner RB ARI
|104
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR MIA
|105
|Dave Richard
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|106
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|107
|Jake Ignaszewski
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|108
|R.J. White
|B. Corum RB LAR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|K. Gainwell RB PIT
|110
|Jake Ignaszewski
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|111
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
|112
|Dave Richard
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|113
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Coker WR CAR
|114
|Rob Thomas
|S. Diggs WR NE
|115
|Jason Magnone
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|116
|Erik Guenther
|J. Nailor WR MIN
|117
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Jones RB MIN
|118
|Adam Aizer
|I. Likely TE BAL
|119
|Adam Pfeifer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|120
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Mason RB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Alfredo Brown
|E. Wilson RB GB
|122
|Adam Pfeifer
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|123
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|124
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|125
|Erik Guenther
|J. McMillan WR TB
|126
|Jason Magnone
|J. Reed WR GB
|127
|Rob Thomas
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|128
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|129
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|130
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|131
|Jake Ignaszewski
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|132
|R.J. White
|J. Jennings WR SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|T. Benson RB ARI
|134
|Jake Ignaszewski
|A. Kamara RB NO
|135
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Darnold QB SEA
|136
|Dave Richard
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|137
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|138
|Rob Thomas
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|139
|Jason Magnone
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|140
|Erik Guenther
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|141
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Dell WR HOU
|142
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|143
|Adam Pfeifer
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|144
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Wright RB MIA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Alfredo Brown
|O. Gordon II RB MIA
|146
|Adam Pfeifer
|H. Henry TE NE
|147
|Adam Aizer
|B. Purdy QB SF
|148
|Thomas Shafer
|W. Marks RB HOU
|149
|Erik Guenther
|K. Boutte WR NE
|150
|Jason Magnone
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|151
|Rob Thomas
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|152
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Murray QB ARI
|153
|Dave Richard
|M. Willis QB GB
|154
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|155
|Jake Ignaszewski
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|156
|R.J. White
|B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|N. Harris RB LAC
|158
|Jake Ignaszewski
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|159
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Hollins WR NE
|160
|Dave Richard
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|161
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Spears RB TEN
|162
|Rob Thomas
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|163
|Jason Magnone
|T. Horton WR SEA
|164
|Erik Guenther
|T. Shough QB NO
|165
|Thomas Shafer
|J. James RB SF
|166
|Adam Aizer
|S. Tucker RB TB
|167
|Adam Pfeifer
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|168
|Alfredo Brown
|T. Tucker WR LV
|Alfredo Brown
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|24
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|25
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|4
|48
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|5
|49
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|72
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|7
|73
|R. White RB TB
|8
|96
|J. Downs WR IND
|9
|97
|C. Williams QB CHI
|10
|120
|J. Mason RB MIN
|11
|121
|E. Wilson RB GB
|12
|144
|J. Wright RB MIA
|13
|145
|O. Gordon II RB MIA
|14
|168
|T. Tucker WR LV
|Adam Pfeifer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|23
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|26
|D. Henry RB BAL
|4
|47
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|74
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|8
|95
|P. Washington WR JAC
|9
|98
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|10
|119
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|122
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|12
|143
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|13
|146
|H. Henry TE NE
|14
|167
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|C. Brown RB CIN
|3
|27
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|46
|B. Irving RB TB
|5
|51
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|70
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|7
|75
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|94
|M. Golden WR GB
|9
|99
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|118
|I. Likely TE BAL
|11
|123
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|12
|142
|T. Kelce TE KC
|13
|147
|B. Purdy QB SF
|14
|166
|S. Tucker RB TB
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|21
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|28
|R. Rice WR KC
|4
|45
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|52
|T. Henderson RB NE
|6
|69
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|7
|76
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|8
|93
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|100
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|10
|117
|A. Jones RB MIN
|11
|124
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|12
|141
|T. Dell WR HOU
|13
|148
|W. Marks RB HOU
|14
|165
|J. James RB SF
|Erik Guenther
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|2
|20
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|29
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|44
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|53
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|68
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|7
|77
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|8
|92
|O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|9
|101
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|10
|116
|J. Nailor WR MIN
|11
|125
|J. McMillan WR TB
|12
|140
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|13
|149
|K. Boutte WR NE
|14
|164
|T. Shough QB NO
|Jason Magnone
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|19
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|30
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|43
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|54
|J. Williams RB DAL
|6
|67
|T. Kraft TE GB
|7
|78
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|91
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|102
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|10
|115
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|11
|126
|J. Reed WR GB
|12
|139
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|13
|150
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|14
|163
|T. Horton WR SEA
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|18
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|31
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|42
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|55
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|66
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|7
|79
|A. Pierce WR IND
|8
|90
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|103
|J. Conner RB ARI
|10
|114
|S. Diggs WR NE
|11
|127
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|12
|138
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|13
|151
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|14
|162
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|17
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|32
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|41
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|5
|56
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|65
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|7
|80
|C. Watson WR GB
|8
|89
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|9
|104
|T. Hill WR MIA
|10
|113
|J. Coker WR CAR
|11
|128
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|12
|137
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|13
|152
|K. Murray QB ARI
|14
|161
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|16
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|33
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|40
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|5
|57
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|6
|64
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|7
|81
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|88
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|105
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|10
|112
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|129
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|12
|136
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|13
|153
|M. Willis QB GB
|14
|160
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|15
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|3
|34
|D. Adams WR LAR
|4
|39
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|58
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|6
|63
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|7
|82
|X. Worthy WR KC
|8
|87
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|106
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|10
|111
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
|11
|130
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|12
|135
|S. Darnold QB SEA
|13
|154
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|14
|159
|M. Hollins WR NE
|Jake Ignaszewski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|14
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|35
|K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|38
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|5
|59
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|6
|62
|D. Maye QB NE
|7
|83
|R. Doubs WR GB
|8
|86
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|107
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|10
|110
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|11
|131
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|12
|134
|A. Kamara RB NO
|13
|155
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|14
|158
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|13
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|36
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|37
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|60
|T. Warren TE IND
|6
|61
|D. Swift RB CHI
|7
|84
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|8
|85
|J. Dart QB NYG
|9
|108
|B. Corum RB LAR
|10
|109
|K. Gainwell RB PIT
|11
|132
|J. Jennings WR SF
|12
|133
|T. Benson RB ARI
|13
|156
|B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
|14
|157
|N. Harris RB LAC