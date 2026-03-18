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We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following free agency, and it was exciting to see where the players who changed NFL teams or were impacted by moves were selected. Some guys like Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka saw a significant rise in their Fantasy value. Meanwhile, players like DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle and Alvin Kamara watched their stock plummet.

We have several months before we'll see what the Average Draft Position data shows us for these players, especially once the NFL Draft happens in April. But in this mock draft -- which featured several members of our CBS Sports staff, two listeners of our Fantasy Football Today Podcast (Jason Magnone and Erik Guenther) and Alfredo Brown of the Pretend GM and Adam Pfeifer of Fantasy Life -- we got a glimpse of where Fantasy managers might be targeting some of these old faces in new places.

For example, Walker was selected in Round 2 at No. 15 overall as the No. 8 running back off the board. I like Walker in Round 2, but it's a little early for me at this spot. That said, Walker is now coveted as the new leader of Kansas City's backfield.

Waddle went in Round 3 at No. 33 overall, and I felt this is too soon despite his trade from Miami to Denver. While Waddle should end up leading the Broncos in targets, there are still a lot of mouths to feed for Bo Nix. And Waddle has struggled the past two seasons while averaging 11.0 PPR points per game over that span with the Dolphins.

Some other notable names who changed teams included Mike Evans (drafted here in Round 4), Travis Etienne (Round 4), D.J. Moore (Round 4), David Montgomery (Round 5), Wan'Dale Robinson (Round 5), Rachaad White (Round 7), Romeo Doubs (Round 7), Michael Pittman (Round 8), Tyler Allgeier (Round 9), Darnell Mooney (Round 9), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 10), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Round 10), Isaiah Likely (Round 10), Emanuel Wilson (Round 11), Kyler Murray (Round 13) and Malik Willis (Round 13).

Most of these values seem fair, and my favorite selections were Etienne, Moore, Doubs, Dowdle, Allgeier, Likely and Wilson. Etienne could be a stud if the Saints move on from Alvin Kamara, and Dowdle (Steelers) and Allgeier (Cardinals) could end up being the best running backs for their teams. I love Moore going to the Bills, and Doubs (for now) should be the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots.

Likely should also benefit as the new No. 1 tight end for the Giants. And Wilson could end up starting for the Seahawks while Zach Charbonnet (ACL) is out. I also like the late-round fliers on Murray and Willis since both could emerge as top-12 quarterbacks.

While those guys changed teams, we had a few players either stay in the same city or benefit with someone leaving. For example, Alec Pierce was a steal in Round 7, and he has the chance for another big year after signing an extension to stay with the Colts, especially since Michael Pittman was traded to the Steelers.

I also like the value for Kyle Pitts in Round 9, and I hope he doesn't holdout in training camp after the Falcons gave him the franchise tag. With Kevin Stefanski as the new coach in Atlanta, Pitts could be in line for another solid season in 2026.

Meanwhile, some players who should benefit from departures included Luther Burden III (Round 4), Emeka Egbuka (Round 4), Colston Loveland (Round 4), Rome Odunze (Round 4), Tyler Warren (Round 5), Chuba Hubbard (Round 6), Bhayshul Tuten (Round 6), Chris Godwin (Round 6) and Josh Downs (Round 8), among others. Burden, Loveland and Odunze all get a boost with Moore gone for the Bears, while Egbuka and Godwin should thrive with Evans now in San Francisco.

Hubbard could return to his 2024 form with Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, and Tuten might be the No. 1 running back for the Jaguars with Etienne gone, although we'll see what happens with Rodriguez. I also expect Warren to thrive with Pittman gone, and Downs is now a sleeper as well.

Pittman was a good pick in Round 8, but I'm worried what the passing game will look like for the Steelers, which is why Metcalf fell to Round 7. We can fully evaluate the Pittsburgh players once a quarterback is signed, although it appears like Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026.

Dowdle (Round 9) might end up as the best running back for the Steelers, but I still prefer Jaylen Warren, who was drafted in Round 8. If this is a 50-50 split for touches then both running backs will be flex options at best in the majority of leagues.

I hope the Saints trade Kamara (see Jacksonville or Seattle), but if he remains in New Orleans then expect him to be drafted with a late-round pick like he went here. And James Conner's Fantasy value is also shaky with the addition of Allgeier, which is why Conner fell to Round 9.

This is a great mock draft to study to see the initial Fantasy value for the players impacted by free agency. And while we'll see changes happen following the NFL Draft, we know Fantasy managers get excited when players join new teams.

The NFL offseason is in full swing now. And the fun is just beginning -- in Fantasy and reality.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Alfredo Brown, The Pretend GM

2. Adam Pfeifer, Fantasy Life

3. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

5. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener

6. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener

7. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

11. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator

12. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Alfredo Brown B. Robinson RB ATL
2 Adam Pfeifer J. Gibbs RB DET
3 Adam Aizer J. Chase WR CIN
4 Thomas Shafer P. Nacua WR LAR
5 Erik Guenther M. Nabers WR NYG
6 Jason Magnone J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
7 Rob Thomas D. Achane RB MIA
8 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
9 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
10 Daniel Schneier C. McCaffrey RB SF
11 Jake Ignaszewski C. Lamb WR DAL
12 R.J. White J. Jefferson WR MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White J. Cook RB BUF
14 Jake Ignaszewski S. Barkley RB PHI
15 Daniel Schneier K. Walker III RB SEA
16 Dave Richard D. London WR ATL
17 Jamey Eisenberg O. Hampton RB LAC
18 Rob Thomas T. McBride TE ARI
19 Jason Magnone G. Pickens WR DAL
20 Erik Guenther A. Jeanty RB LV
21 Thomas Shafer N. Collins WR HOU
22 Adam Aizer C. Brown RB CIN
23 Adam Pfeifer C. Olave WR NO
24 Alfredo Brown B. Bowers TE LV
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Alfredo Brown T. McMillan WR CAR
26 Adam Pfeifer D. Henry RB BAL
27 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB GB
28 Thomas Shafer R. Rice WR KC
29 Erik Guenther Z. Flowers WR BAL
30 Jason Magnone G. Wilson WR NYJ
31 Rob Thomas A. Brown WR PHI
32 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
33 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR MIA
34 Daniel Schneier D. Adams WR LAR
35 Jake Ignaszewski K. Williams RB LAR
36 R.J. White L. McConkey WR LAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White L. Burden III WR CHI
38 Jake Ignaszewski E. Egbuka WR TB
39 Daniel Schneier M. Evans WR TB
40 Dave Richard C. Skattebo RB NYG
41 Jamey Eisenberg C. Loveland TE CHI
42 Rob Thomas J. Allen QB BUF
43 Jason Magnone T. Etienne RB JAC
44 Erik Guenther D. Moore WR CHI
45 Thomas Shafer J. Burrow QB CIN
46 Adam Aizer B. Irving RB TB
47 Adam Pfeifer B. Hall RB NYJ
48 Alfredo Brown R. Odunze WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Alfredo Brown J. Williams WR DET
50 Adam Pfeifer T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI
52 Thomas Shafer T. Henderson RB NE
53 Erik Guenther D. Montgomery RB DET
54 Jason Magnone J. Williams RB DAL
55 Rob Thomas M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
56 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
57 Dave Richard Q. Judkins RB CLE
58 Daniel Schneier S. LaPorta TE DET
59 Jake Ignaszewski W. Robinson WR NYG
60 R.J. White T. Warren TE IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White D. Swift RB CHI
62 Jake Ignaszewski D. Maye QB NE
63 Daniel Schneier J. Daniels QB WAS
64 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
65 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hubbard RB CAR
66 Rob Thomas B. Tuten RB JAC
67 Jason Magnone T. Kraft TE GB
68 Erik Guenther J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
69 Thomas Shafer R. Harvey RB DEN
70 Adam Aizer B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
71 Adam Pfeifer C. Godwin WR TB
72 Alfredo Brown J. Meyers WR JAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Alfredo Brown R. White RB TB
74 Adam Pfeifer J. Hurts QB PHI
75 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
76 Thomas Shafer M. Wilson WR ARI
77 Erik Guenther M. Stafford QB LAR
78 Jason Magnone J. Herbert QB LAC
79 Rob Thomas A. Pierce WR IND
80 Jamey Eisenberg C. Watson WR GB
81 Dave Richard R. Pearsall WR SF
82 Daniel Schneier X. Worthy WR KC
83 Jake Ignaszewski R. Doubs WR GB
84 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White J. Dart QB NYG
86 Jake Ignaszewski J. Warren RB PIT
87 Daniel Schneier J. Addison WR MIN
88 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
89 Jamey Eisenberg T. Pollard RB TEN
90 Rob Thomas R. Stevenson RB NE
91 Jason Magnone M. Pittman WR IND
92 Erik Guenther O. Gadsden II TE LAC
93 Thomas Shafer G. Kittle TE SF
94 Adam Aizer M. Golden WR GB
95 Adam Pfeifer P. Washington WR JAC
96 Alfredo Brown J. Downs WR IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Alfredo Brown C. Williams QB CHI
98 Adam Pfeifer J. Dobbins RB DEN
99 Adam Aizer Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
100 Thomas Shafer K. Pitts TE ATL
101 Erik Guenther K. Monangai RB CHI
102 Jason Magnone R. Dowdle RB CAR
103 Rob Thomas J. Conner RB ARI
104 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR MIA
105 Dave Richard T. Allgeier RB ATL
106 Daniel Schneier D. Mooney WR ATL
107 Jake Ignaszewski D. Goedert TE PHI
108 R.J. White B. Corum RB LAR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White K. Gainwell RB PIT
110 Jake Ignaszewski D. Samuel WR WAS
111 Daniel Schneier C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
112 Dave Richard B. Aiyuk WR SF
113 Jamey Eisenberg J. Coker WR CAR
114 Rob Thomas S. Diggs WR NE
115 Jason Magnone J. Higgins WR HOU
116 Erik Guenther J. Nailor WR MIN
117 Thomas Shafer A. Jones RB MIN
118 Adam Aizer I. Likely TE BAL
119 Adam Pfeifer Q. Johnston WR LAC
120 Alfredo Brown J. Mason RB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Alfredo Brown E. Wilson RB GB
122 Adam Pfeifer M. Andrews TE BAL
123 Adam Aizer T. Lawrence QB JAC
124 Thomas Shafer T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
125 Erik Guenther J. McMillan WR TB
126 Jason Magnone J. Reed WR GB
127 Rob Thomas I. Pacheco RB KC
128 Jamey Eisenberg K. Shakir WR BUF
129 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR TEN
130 Daniel Schneier K. Mitchell RB BAL
131 Jake Ignaszewski P. Mahomes QB KC
132 R.J. White J. Jennings WR SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White T. Benson RB ARI
134 Jake Ignaszewski A. Kamara RB NO
135 Daniel Schneier S. Darnold QB SEA
136 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR
137 Jamey Eisenberg D. Sampson RB CLE
138 Rob Thomas C. Kirk WR HOU
139 Jason Magnone B. Allen RB NYJ
140 Erik Guenther K. Vidal RB LAC
141 Thomas Shafer T. Dell WR HOU
142 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
143 Adam Pfeifer C. Okonkwo TE TEN
144 Alfredo Brown J. Wright RB MIA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Alfredo Brown O. Gordon II RB MIA
146 Adam Pfeifer H. Henry TE NE
147 Adam Aizer B. Purdy QB SF
148 Thomas Shafer W. Marks RB HOU
149 Erik Guenther K. Boutte WR NE
150 Jason Magnone A. Mitchell WR NYJ
151 Rob Thomas J. Jeudy WR CLE
152 Jamey Eisenberg K. Murray QB ARI
153 Dave Richard M. Willis QB GB
154 Daniel Schneier C. Kupp WR SEA
155 Jake Ignaszewski K. Coleman WR BUF
156 R.J. White B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White N. Harris RB LAC
158 Jake Ignaszewski D. Njoku TE CLE
159 Daniel Schneier M. Hollins WR NE
160 Dave Richard D. Kincaid TE BUF
161 Jamey Eisenberg T. Spears RB TEN
162 Rob Thomas T. Hunter WR JAC
163 Jason Magnone T. Horton WR SEA
164 Erik Guenther T. Shough QB NO
165 Thomas Shafer J. James RB SF
166 Adam Aizer S. Tucker RB TB
167 Adam Pfeifer R. Shaheed WR SEA
168 Alfredo Brown T. Tucker WR LV
Team by Team
Alfredo Brown
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 24 B. Bowers TE LV
3 25 T. McMillan WR CAR
4 48 R. Odunze WR CHI
5 49 J. Williams WR DET
6 72 J. Meyers WR JAC
7 73 R. White RB TB
8 96 J. Downs WR IND
9 97 C. Williams QB CHI
10 120 J. Mason RB MIN
11 121 E. Wilson RB GB
12 144 J. Wright RB MIA
13 145 O. Gordon II RB MIA
14 168 T. Tucker WR LV
Adam Pfeifer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 23 C. Olave WR NO
3 26 D. Henry RB BAL
4 47 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 C. Godwin WR TB
7 74 J. Hurts QB PHI
8 95 P. Washington WR JAC
9 98 J. Dobbins RB DEN
10 119 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 122 M. Andrews TE BAL
12 143 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
13 146 H. Henry TE NE
14 167 R. Shaheed WR SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 C. Brown RB CIN
3 27 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 46 B. Irving RB TB
5 51 D. Smith WR PHI
6 70 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
7 75 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 94 M. Golden WR GB
9 99 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 118 I. Likely TE BAL
11 123 T. Lawrence QB JAC
12 142 T. Kelce TE KC
13 147 B. Purdy QB SF
14 166 S. Tucker RB TB
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 21 N. Collins WR HOU
3 28 R. Rice WR KC
4 45 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 52 T. Henderson RB NE
6 69 R. Harvey RB DEN
7 76 M. Wilson WR ARI
8 93 G. Kittle TE SF
9 100 K. Pitts TE ATL
10 117 A. Jones RB MIN
11 124 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
12 141 T. Dell WR HOU
13 148 W. Marks RB HOU
14 165 J. James RB SF
Erik Guenther
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 20 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 29 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 44 D. Moore WR CHI
5 53 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 68 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
7 77 M. Stafford QB LAR
8 92 O. Gadsden II TE LAC
9 101 K. Monangai RB CHI
10 116 J. Nailor WR MIN
11 125 J. McMillan WR TB
12 140 K. Vidal RB LAC
13 149 K. Boutte WR NE
14 164 T. Shough QB NO
Jason Magnone
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 19 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 30 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 43 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 54 J. Williams RB DAL
6 67 T. Kraft TE GB
7 78 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 91 M. Pittman WR IND
9 102 R. Dowdle RB CAR
10 115 J. Higgins WR HOU
11 126 J. Reed WR GB
12 139 B. Allen RB NYJ
13 150 A. Mitchell WR NYJ
14 163 T. Horton WR SEA
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Achane RB MIA
2 18 T. McBride TE ARI
3 31 A. Brown WR PHI
4 42 J. Allen QB BUF
5 55 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
6 66 B. Tuten RB JAC
7 79 A. Pierce WR IND
8 90 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 103 J. Conner RB ARI
10 114 S. Diggs WR NE
11 127 I. Pacheco RB KC
12 138 C. Kirk WR HOU
13 151 J. Jeudy WR CLE
14 162 T. Hunter WR JAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 32 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 41 C. Loveland TE CHI
5 56 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 65 C. Hubbard RB CAR
7 80 C. Watson WR GB
8 89 T. Pollard RB TEN
9 104 T. Hill WR MIA
10 113 J. Coker WR CAR
11 128 K. Shakir WR BUF
12 137 D. Sampson RB CLE
13 152 K. Murray QB ARI
14 161 T. Spears RB TEN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Taylor RB IND
2 16 D. London WR ATL
3 33 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 40 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 57 Q. Judkins RB CLE
6 64 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
7 81 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 88 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 105 T. Allgeier RB ATL
10 112 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 129 C. Ridley WR TEN
12 136 J. Brooks RB CAR
13 153 M. Willis QB GB
14 160 D. Kincaid TE BUF
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 15 K. Walker III RB SEA
3 34 D. Adams WR LAR
4 39 M. Evans WR TB
5 58 S. LaPorta TE DET
6 63 J. Daniels QB WAS
7 82 X. Worthy WR KC
8 87 J. Addison WR MIN
9 106 D. Mooney WR ATL
10 111 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
11 130 K. Mitchell RB BAL
12 135 S. Darnold QB SEA
13 154 C. Kupp WR SEA
14 159 M. Hollins WR NE
Jake Ignaszewski
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 14 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 35 K. Williams RB LAR
4 38 E. Egbuka WR TB
5 59 W. Robinson WR NYG
6 62 D. Maye QB NE
7 83 R. Doubs WR GB
8 86 J. Warren RB PIT
9 107 D. Goedert TE PHI
10 110 D. Samuel WR WAS
11 131 P. Mahomes QB KC
12 134 A. Kamara RB NO
13 155 K. Coleman WR BUF
14 158 D. Njoku TE CLE
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 13 J. Cook RB BUF
3 36 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 37 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 60 T. Warren TE IND
6 61 D. Swift RB CHI
7 84 D. Metcalf WR PIT
8 85 J. Dart QB NYG
9 108 B. Corum RB LAR
10 109 K. Gainwell RB PIT
11 132 J. Jennings WR SF
12 133 T. Benson RB ARI
13 156 B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
14 157 N. Harris RB LAC