Praise Martin-Oguike: Waived by Arizona
Martin-Oguike was waived by Arizona with an undisclosed injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Martin-Oguike went undrafted out of Temple in 2017 and signed with Arizona back in January. It's unclear what his injury is or how severe it is. If he clears waivers he'll revert to the Cardinals' IR, where he'll remain for the remainder of the season or until he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
