The Cardinals waived Martin-Oguike with an injury settlement Saturday, per the NFL Media site.

Martin-Oguike originally reverted to IR after being waived with an undisclosed injury in late July, but the team has officially decided to cut ties with the linebacker instead. It's unclear how long the issue will prevent him from making a run at another roster spot, but it would be surprising to see the second-year player land on a 53-man roster this season.

