Fantasy Football Week 3 Quarterback Preview: Preparing for a week without Drew Brees, Ben Roethisberger and Cam Newton

We began the week with the expectation that we'd be without Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger for the foreseeable future. While it was jarring, we also knew we could overcome the losses because of the depth of the position. As of Thursday afternoon it sure looks like that depth is taking another hit due to Cam Newton's foot.

Newton hasn't practiced yet and speculation is growing that the Panthers will start Kyle Allen on Sunday at Arizona. Allen made one start last year and scored 28 Fantasy points, but he's probably not someone you want to trust in a one-quarterback league.

What's worse is that our favorite waiver wire add, Josh Allen, is now owned in 86% of leagues. So is Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe Allen isn't looking so bad, after all.

I'll get into my favorite streaming options below, but assuming Newton is out, it's awfully thin pickings. Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback in my top 16 who is available in more than 40% of leagues.

In regard to Newton, I would hold on to him. If his foot gets right, he still has top-five upside at a position that doesn't look as deep as it once did. His upside is worth carrying a second quarterback.

QB Preview Numbers to know

17 -- Rush attempts for Josh Allen. That's more than any quarterbacks in the NFL not named Lamar Jackson.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. LAR Mayfield has been a disappointment through two weeks, and things don't get any easier in Week 3. The Rams have allowed 10 total Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With the combination of Mayfield's slow start and the Rams defensive talent, I don't believe you can start him this week. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. MIA Things have gone extremely well for Prescott, and that figures to continue in Week 3 with a home matchup against the Dolphins. This is their first game outside of Miami, and so far they've looked like the worst team in NFL history. Oh yeah, they just traded Minkah Fitzpatrick as well. Dak Prescott is my No. 2 quarterback this week and should be the chalk in DFS.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 52% We talked about this last week. Brissett gets the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs over the next three weeks. The volume hasn't been there so far, but Brissett has put up decent efficiency against the Chargers and Titans in his first two games. The next three figure to be more high scoring, which should lead to more pass attempts and Fantasy production. The Colts have remained very pass-heavy in terms of their touchdowns, which is something we saw last year with Andrew Luck at quarterback. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 47% With Allen and Garoppolo off the board, we've been reduced to trusting Andy Dalton on the road against a bad matchup. Hopefully you can get Brissett. In fairness to Dalton, he does lead the NFL in passing yards and this offense has been very pass heavy in Zac Taylor's first two games. I don't believe they'll be able to run the ball, and I do expect they'll be chasing points. You could do worse.

One to Stash Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 165 RUYDS 5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 6 I'm really curious to see what Bridgewater can do in this situation. He has an elite No. 1 receiver, one of the best pass-catching backs in football and Sean Payton calling plays. It should be no surprise if he turns into a solid streamer you want to start at home. In leagues where most teams carry at least two quarterbacks, I'll be adding Bridgewater and stashing him.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel Price $7,800 DraftKings Price $6,600 Brady was actually a little bit of a disappointment last week. I guess that's why he isn't priced like an elite option. He's my top projected quarterback this week and by far and away my favorite value at the position. He has one of the greatest receiving corps ever assembled in terms of talent with Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, and his team has the highest implied total on the slate.

Top Contrarian Play Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $5,900 Allen has made significant improvements as a passer. He's completing 64% of his passes and averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. Combine that with his rushing prowess and we may just have a legitimate top-12 quarterback on our hands on a weekly basis. But even if he hasn't grown that far, he's definitely someone we can use in tournaments against this Bengals defense. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Week 3 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $4,000 Allen threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score in his only start last year. That was against a Saints defense that had nothing to play for, but this week's matchup may be even better. The Cardinals have stopped no one this year. If Newton is out, Allen will give you cheap upside and the ability to stack your roster everywhere else. If he's low-owned as well, that's even more of a bonus.

QB Preview Heath's projections

