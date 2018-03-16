Preston Brown: Joining Bengals on one-year deal
Brown is signing a one-year contract with the Bengals, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
A 2014 third-round pick, Brown tied for the NFL lead with 144 tackles last season, but he didn't have a hand in any sacks or turnovers. His tackle totals have gone up each year in the league, from 109 (2014) to 120 (2015) to 139 (2016) to 144. This signing will add fuel to the fire of Vontaze Burfict trade rumors, though it's possible the Bengals envision Brown and Burfict playing alongside each other, given that the team's other linebackers are underwhelming. The 25-year-old Brown is a stat accumulator more so than a true standout talent, but he'll at least be an upgrade on Vincent Rey and Nick Vigil (ankle), a duo that combined for 1,365 defensive snaps last season. A trade involving Burfict would leave Brown and Vigil as the favorites for three-down roles, with Rey, Jordan Evans and others likely competing for snaps in the base defense. It also isn't out of the question that Cincinnati adds linebacking talent in the draft, though there now appear to be greater needs on the roster.
More News
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Leads league in tackles•
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Racks up 14 tackles Sunday•
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Posts 10 tackles in win•
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Leads team in tackles•
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Leads in tackles for second straight week•
-
Bills' Preston Brown: Leads Bills in tackles•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....