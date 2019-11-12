Play

The Bengals waived Brown on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals secured Brown to a three-year, $16.5 million deal with $4.48 million guaranteed in March, making him the team's most expensive linebacker. The 27-year-old has 54 tackles (27 solo) and a forced fumble through the first nine winless games, and coach Zac Taylor decided it was time for a change.

