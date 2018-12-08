Preston Williams: Bound for NFL
Williams will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, The Coloradoan reports.
After an immensely productive season in which he caught 96 of 175 targets for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns, Williams will head to the NFL. Williams, a transfer from the University of Tennessee, was widely considered an elite recruit coming out of high school but opted to leave the program in October of 2016. At 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, Williams has a frame that should translate well to the next level. Although his height suggests that he's a major red zone threat, Williams showed over the course of the year that he's a complete receiver that can make plays in traffic over the middle and downfield.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...