Preston Williams: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins are expected to sign Williams as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A non-combine invitee, Williams was still incredibly productive at Colorado State. In 2018, he was able to haul in 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Rams. Williams certainly has a good chance to secure a roster spot due to the uncertainty at the receiver position for the Dolphins.