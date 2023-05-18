Williams was let go by the Panthers on Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Williams played Week 18 for the Panthers after spending the entirety of their season on the practice squad, although he saw only two offensive snaps and failed to see a target. The 26-year-old had also previously spent three seasons with the Dolphins He will now need to seek out a new opportunity.
More News
-
Panthers' Preston Williams: Promoted to active roster Week 18•
-
Preston Williams: Joins Panthers' practice squad•
-
Preston Williams: Waived by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Staying with Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Silent end to quiet season•