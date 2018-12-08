Preston Williams: NFL Bound

Williams will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, The Coloradoan reports.

After an immensely productive season in which he caught 96 of 175 targets for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns, Williams will head to the NFL. Williams, a transfer from the University of Tennessee, was widely considered an elite recruit coming out of high school but opted to leave the program in October of 2016. At 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, Williams has a frame that should translate well to the next level. Although his height suggests that he's a major red zone threat, Williams showed over the course of the year that he's a complete receiver that can make plays in traffic over the middle and downfield.

Our Latest Stories