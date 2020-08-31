Amukamara was released by the Raiders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 31-year-old cornerback has 99 NFL starts to his name, including 42 for Chicago the past three seasons. He's never been the best at producing turnovers, but his work in coverage has typically been solid. The Raiders apparently weren't impressed with what they saw in training camp, cutting Amukamara loose less than four months after they signed him to a one-year contract. Trayvon Mullen and rookie first-round pick Damon Arnette look like the favorites to start at cornerback in Las Vegas.