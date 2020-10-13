The Cardinals signed Amukamara to the practice squad Tuesday.
Amukamara failed to make the final roster in Las Vegas during training camp after starting for the Bears over the last three seasons and racking up 29 pass breakups and three interceptions. He's finally found a new team after visiting with the Cardinals last week. The Cardinals' secondary has actually been decent, allowing 222.4 passing yards per game -- the fifth-best rate in the league. Nevertheless, Amukamara should have a chance to climb the depth chart in Arizona.