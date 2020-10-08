Amukamara is expected to visit and sign with the Cardinals in the coming days, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Amukamara was cut loose by the Raiders before the season began after failing to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster. The 31-year-old was productive in his time with the Bears over the past three seasons, logging 167 tackles (146 solo), three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 44 games. With Dre Kirkpatrick (calf) missing practice time, Amukamara could step into the lineup once signed for the Cardinals.