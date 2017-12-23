Iworah was waived off injured reserve by the 49ers on Saturday, per the NFL Media site's official transaction log.

Iworah was waived/injured by the 49ers at roster cutdowns in September with an undisclosed injury and subsequently reverted to injured reserve. There is still no specifics available on the injury so it remains unclear if the 24-year-old is healthy enough to play elsewhere this season.

