Prince Tega Wanogho: Tries out with 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wanogho (qaudriceps) tried out with the 49ers on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wanogho is healthy again after having recovered from a quadriceps injury suffered in February of 2024. He last appeared in a game with the Chiefs during the 2023 season and will now look to catch on with the 49ers or another team.
More News
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Won't return for Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Staying on IR•
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Cleared to practice•
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Won't return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Prince Tega Wanogho: Returns from PUP•