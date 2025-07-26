default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wanogho (qaudriceps) tried out with the 49ers on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wanogho is healthy again after having recovered from a quadriceps injury suffered in February of 2024. He last appeared in a game with the Chiefs during the 2023 season and will now look to catch on with the 49ers or another team.

More News