Prince Tega Wanogho: Will miss Auburn's Pro Day

Wanogho (knee) will not participate in Auburn's Pro Day, Tom Green of AL.com reports.

Wanogho will miss both the 202 NFL Combine and Auburn's Pro Day while recovering from a knee scope, and he'll instead host his own private pro day mid-April. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman started 12 games at left tackle for Auburn in 2019.

