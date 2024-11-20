Fant reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Fant was elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans, failing to garner a target while playing five offensive snaps in the contest. The tight end can still be elevated to the 53-man roster one more time before Dallas would need to officially sign him to the active roster. With Jake Ferguson (concussion) likely unavailable for Week 12, Fant may play again Sunday versus Washington.