If you were hoping for an injury reprieve heading into Week 3, well, I am sorry. We got no such thing. The injuries continue to pile up. In Week 2, we lost Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart at quarterback. We got Kyler Murray back, but that hardly makes up for it. It doesn't look like the top wide receivers who missed Week 2 will be back this week, and we have several more who are questionable at best. Running back has been one of the healthiest positions, oddly enough, but we even have a couple of question marks there this week. Hopefully, we're at least getting Brock Bowers back in Week 3.

Rather than sulk about this, recognize it for what it is: An opportunity for your Fantasy Football acumen to pay off. Injuries are bad luck, sure, but the person who best manages injuries is often the person who wins the week. Here's what we're dealing with heading into Week 3:

Puka Nacua still not practicing

One phenomenon that has seemed more prevalent is positive coach speak, followed by negative injury reports. That has not been the case with Nacua. The Rams have given us no positive indication this week, and Nacua is not practicing. You should proceed as if he won't play, which means Davante Adams is a top 12 wide receiver, even with an awful matchup. It also means that Terrance Ferguson is a top 12 tight end. Adams and Ferguson combined for a 63% target share in Week 2 and there really isn't anyone else on the roster the Rams should be looking to get more involved.

Zay Flowers also absent on Thursday

This is a case where the coaches had seemed more optimistic. Fantasy Football managers don't have that luxury. The Ravens play a 4:25 game on Sunday, but it is in Brazil, so we'll get a better indication when the teams leave the country. For now, I am expecting Flowers to miss another week, which makes Rashod Bateman and upside WR2 and Mark Andrews a low-end TE2. The Cowboys defense has been atrocious early on, so we're still comfortable starting Lamar Jackson without his WR1.

Jalen Coker's Week 3 status could be in doubt

Coker was one of the gifts of the first two weeks of the season. At a position that has been decimated by injuries, he was supposed to be a WR2 this week and a fantastic replacement. Instead, he missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. This is particularly concerning because he was limited on Wednesday. We do not like it when guys go backward. This injury would be doubly bad because Bryce Young was the best replacement option for teams that lost their quarterbacks. You are starting Tetairoa McMillan, whether Coker plays or not, but Young would lose some appeal if he only had one star receiver. Darren Waller could see a small boost if Coker is ruled out. At the very least, I would start Matthew Golden over Coker on Thursday night just in case.

Jaylen Warren returns to practice, Rico Dowdle still out

Both Warren and Dowdle missed practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Warren was limited with a shoulder injury but Dowdle was still out with a foot injury. Their Week 3 matchup, the Bengals, has a very good run defense. But they have also given up the most catches to running backs through two weeks. Warren and Dowdle have combined for a 23% target share this season so if Dowdle misses Week 3 we'll view Warren as a high-end RB2. Even if Dowdle is able to play, Warren will be the highest-ranked Steelers' running back, and he will be inside our top 24.

Bills receiver room could be thin

DJ Moore and Keon Coleman were both absent from practice on Thursday. We're still ranking Moore as a WR2 for Week 3, but if Golden is on your bench, it is probably safer to start him. Moore left last week's game with a shoulder injury but was optimistic he could get back for Week 3. If he gets a full practice in on Friday, I would start him with confidence. If he's a partial participant, he is probably a WR3. If both Moore and Coleman miss this week's game, Khalil Shakir becomes a solid WR3. Regardless of who plays at receiver, Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid are must-start options.

Michael Pittman limited on Thursday

Pittman missed Week 2, but he's logged back-to-back limited sessions this week. He wouldn't be an attractive play even if he plays, but he could make it easier to bench DK Metcalf. Metcalf has been awful the first two weeks but he ranks 12th in air yards share and 17th in target share, so it is hard to sit him. It would be easier if Pittman were active.

Kyle Monangai misses Thursday practice

D'Andre Swift is a must-start running back, whether Monangai plays or not, on Monday night, but he would have much more upside if he were the clear lead back. Monangai has some flex appeal when he's healthy. With this being a Monday night game, the Thursday absence is slightly less troubling. Keep an eye on Monangai's status through Saturday.

Tony Pollard returns on Thursday, Tyjae Spears does not

Both backs missed Wednesday's practice, but Pollard was the only one to return, in a limited fashion, on Thursday. Pollard has an enticing matchup against a banged-up Giants team this week, and he could be an RB2 if Spears is unable to go. Spears has accounted for a 28% rush share and a 13% rush share through the first two weeks and some of that would go to Pollard if he's out.

Saquon Barkley practices Thursday, Tank Bigsby did not

Barkley was one of the mysteries of the week after he left Week 2 with a stinger and had an MRI that was not well-reported on. The fact that he is practicing on Thursday is an excellent sign for his Week 3 availability. View him as a borderline RB1 in a very good matchup against the Bears. If Bigsby's injury is serious, then Will Shipley would be more interesting as the backup to Barkley.

Travis Etienne limited again

Etienne is battling a hamstring and a running back rotation. Last week, Alvin Kamara had more carries and targets than him. We're still ranking Etienne as a low-end RB2 and hopeful Kamara's inefficiency costs him touches. If Etienne is out, we would expect an even split on rushing downs between Kamara and Kendre Miller, with Kamara being the passing downs back. That would make him a PPR flex.

Mike Evans working on side field

I expect Evans to be on the injury report more often than he's not this season. He left Week 2 early with a hip injury and regularly left training camp practices early with tightness. The vibe in San Francisco is that he will be fine, but the 49ers are clearly being cautious with that WR1. Assuming he does suit up, that is still worrisome because the 49ers are 8.5-point favorites and will likely beat the Cardinals whether Evans logs a catch or not. I would view him as a boom/bust WR3 this week if he plays. If he sits, Deebo Samuel would get a boost, as would George Kittle.