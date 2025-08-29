Qadir Ismail: Signs to Giants' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants signed Ismail to their practice squad Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Ismail spent training camp with Las Vegas but didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster. He's subsequently getting a look from the Giants, who have a pretty full tight-end room consisting of Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz and Thomas Fidone. Ismail wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent last year on Baltimore's practice squad.