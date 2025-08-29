The Giants signed Ismail to their practice squad Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ismail spent training camp with Las Vegas but didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster. He's subsequently getting a look from the Giants, who have a pretty full tight-end room consisting of Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz and Thomas Fidone. Ismail wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent last year on Baltimore's practice squad.