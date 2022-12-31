Ollison reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Friday, per the NFL transaction log.
Ollison was promoted to the active roster for Thursday's game against Tennessee as Tony Pollard (thigh) was inactive. Ollison played 13 snaps on special teams and tallied a tackle on kick return coverage. He's now been active for three games this season, though he has yet to log an offensive statistic.
