The Falcons selected Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

It always seemed likely Atlanta would add more competition for the backup job behind Devonta Freeman. Ollison joins the mix as a bowling ball of a prospect who shined as a redshirt freshman while filling in for an injured James Conner at Pitt, but then had two disappointing seasons before exploding for 1,213 yards on 6.3 YPC over 14 starts in 2018. At 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he carves out a short-yardage role in Atlanta.