Ollison reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Ollison was elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row ahead of Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Packers, though his only contribution came via one tackle on kick coverage while playing all 14 snaps on special teams. With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive again, Tony Pollard and Malik Davis continued to carry Dallas' rushing duties against Green Bay. Ollison will now be eligible for just one more activation while on the Cowboys' practice squad this season.