Free agency is upon us, and we're already starting to see moves made that will impact NFL rosters. Matthew Stafford is staying with the Rams, Tee Higgins got the franchise tag with the Bengals, Deebo Samuel was traded to the Commanders, and we're waiting for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to leave the Jets.



A lot more moves are expected once free agency officially begins March 12. So let's get you prepared from a Fantasy perspective.



We'll break down each position this week, starting with the quarterbacks here. It's not the best free agent class, but Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and potentially Russell Wilson could still be impact players in 2025, especially in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Where will these quarterbacks end up? We're going to find out soon. But it's fun for us to speculate on what could happen and maybe find some ideal Fantasy fits for this free agent class.



Notable unrestricted free agents: Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Drew Lock, Mac Jones, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mason Rudolph, Cooper Rush, Joshua Dobbs, Zach Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder



Expected to be available: Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins



Notable teams in need: Cleveland, Las Vegas, New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, Tennessee



Where could the top quarterbacks end up?

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 66.2 YDs 4319 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Tennessee



Darnold's best bet is to stay in Minnesota, but we don't expect the Vikings to pay Darnold what he's looking for after his breakout season in 2024 as long as J.J. McCarthy (knee) is healthy. In his first year in Minnesota, Darnold averaged 22.2 Fantasy points per game with 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, along with 212 rushing yards and a touchdown. If the Titans opt to pass on a rookie with the No. 1 overall pick -- or trade down, which is what I expect to happen -- then signing Darnold makes sense for Tennessee. The Titans struggled last year with Will Levis at quarterback, but Brian Callahan will hopefully keep Darnold playing at a high level. Darnold is also a potential candidate for the Giants, Raiders, and Steelers, but I like the move to Tennessee the best. In this scenario, Darnold would remain a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback worth drafting with a late-round pick.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: New York Giants



We'll see if Rodgers wants to stay in New York after his failed stint with the Jets. And we'll find out if the Giants want to sign a 41-year-old quarterback, who might want (demand) that Davante Adams comes with him. But I see the Giants signing a veteran (Russell Wilson also makes sense) and drafting their future quarterback, especially if Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is available. And they may have to trade up from No. 3 to get either one, which is likely. As for Rodgers, he is no longer an elite Fantasy quarterback after he averaged 18.4 points per game in 2024. He passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with 107 rushing yards. Brian Daboll could use Rodgers as the starter now to give his rookie time to learn the NFL. And Rodgers will hopefully connect well with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and potentially Adams if the two are a package deal. I'm not drafting Rodgers as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, but he could be a solid backup if he ends up with the Giants.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Pittsburgh

Fields staying in Pittsburgh seems destined to happen after Steelers president Art Rooney II said that his preference was to retain one of Fields or Russell Wilson, and reports indicate that Fields is the likely choice. Fields, 26, started 2024 as Pittsburgh's quarterback and was 4-2 before being replaced by Wilson. For the season, Fields passed for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, and he rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns. In his six games as a starter, Fields had four outings with at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and he averaged 24.5 points in his final four games before losing his job. The Steelers seem intent on adding to their receiving corps this offseason, and Fields helps his Fantasy production with his rushing prowess. We'll see who Pittsburgh adds to compete with Fields, but if he's the starter in 2025 then he's worth a late-round pick as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback with immense upside.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2482 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Las Vegas



The Giants will also be in play for Wilson, and he could still stay in Pittsburgh. But Wilson being reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas makes sense, especially with the Raiders expected to draft a quarterback as well. Wilson started 12 games for the Steelers in 2024, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of them. He passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions and ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns. In Las Vegas, Wilson would be a bridge quarterback for a rookie, especially since he turns 37 in November. But Wilson will have a premier target in Brock Bowers, and Chip Kelly calling plays for the Raiders will be fun for any quarterback. No Fantasy managers will be drafting Wilson in one-quarterback leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire target during the season. And he'll remain a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues no matter where he plays in 2025.

Jameis Winston CLE • QB • #5 CMP% 61.1 YDs 2121 TD 13 INT 12 YD/Att 7.17 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: New York Jets



Winston could be the best Fantasy quarterback on this list, but he also could sign as a backup somewhere. We're putting him on the Jets for fun, but he'll be in play for the Giants, as well as returning to Cleveland. When he took over for Deshaun Watson (Achilles) in Week 8 last season, Winston scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in four of seven games. We know Winston has a high ceiling -- he had three outings last year with at least 334 passing yards -- but he also has plenty of risk since he threw 12 interceptions. We'll see how new Jets coach Aaron Glenn would treat Winston, and the Jets will look to add a rookie quarterback as well. But given Winston's typical roller coaster ride at quarterback, you might get a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option no matter where he plays. He'll be someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues if he ends up as a starter in 2025.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Cleveland



The Browns are likely going to draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall, but signing a veteran as well makes sense with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) expected to miss most, if not all, of the season. Enter Cousins, who was with Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota when he was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings before going to the Browns. Cousins, who turns 37 in August, is coming off a failed stint with the Falcons in 2024. He started the first 14 games of the season and scored at least 20 Fantasy points just four times. Before getting benched for Michael Penix in Week 16, Cousins had one touchdown and nine interceptions in his final five starts in Atlanta. We'll see if he has anything left to offer a new team, but hopefully, Stefanski can bring out the best in Cousins for however long he would start. At best, we could see Cousins as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in 2025.

Daniel Jones MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2070 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Ideal landing spot: Minnesota



I can see two potential scenarios for Jones that make sense. The first is staying in Minnesota if Sam Darnold leaves as a free agent. Jones would then compete with J.J. McCarthy (knee) for the starting job, and Jones could be the Week 1 starter if McCarthy isn't ready to play. Keep in mind that Kevin O'Connell just made Darnold into a competent NFL and Fantasy quarterback after he struggled throughout his career, and hopefully, O'Connell could do the same with Jones. The other scenario would be Jones going to Indianapolis to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he wants "real competition" for Richardson, and Jones offers a similar style of play that makes sense in Indianapolis if the team really wants Richardson to fight for the starting job. The best option for Jones is to start in Minnesota, but he could also just be a backup quarterback in 2025. If he does start then he would be worth a late-round pick in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.