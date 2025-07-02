"It's all about the matchups."

If you've played Fantasy Football for even just half a season, you've probably heard that term. If a player faces a tough defense, it's anticipated that his stats will be worse than normal. If a player faces an easy defense, you figure he'll have a chance to be very effective. Obviously it's not foolproof because it's pro football and crazy things happen every week, but anything that helps you make the best decision possible for your lineup is worth it.

To that end, you'll never make a decision you'd second-guess if you take an elite-tier quarterback. Guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are matchup-proof as they've been known to crush everyone, including the toughest of the tough. If you like easy decisions, target a quarterback early.

If you'd rather make similarly simple decisions at other positions, you can wait to take a quarterback. The talent crop isn't quite as good as the first five or six guys who will get taken, but it's not like they're total rubes. Obviously there's more risk involved, so you should consider doing anything you can do to lower that risk and ease concerns.

One of the things you can do? Evaluate the schedules of all non-elite quarterbacks. Or, just read up on it from a guy who's studied every defense, every scheme, every everything that would impact a quarterback.

That's what I've done this offseason with the goal of projecting how each defense will perform. The end result is a ranking for every team's quarterbacks based on their schedule. And I'll use this information not to make major Fantasy decisions, but as a tiebreaker between two quarterbacks who I have equally tiered based on their play, their receivers, etc.

Matchups don't matter for the greats, but they do for everyone else. We know it when we set lineups -- why shouldn't we consider them when we draft?

The Niners have a top five favorable schedule across every position. This includes at quarterback where Purdy has the third-easiest projected schedule for 2025 and the easiest projected schedule for the first four weeks of the season. This has more to do with their matchups against the NFC South and AFC South than it does their intra-division foes. Purdy's path to success is easier than it's been in years, even if his receiving corps seems shaky.

Don't sour on the dual-threat. His schedule rated out sixth-easiest for the season and second-easiest for the first four weeks. He opens the year against the Saints and Panthers before starting divisional play in Weeks 3 and 4, then he gets the Titans in Week 5. If he starts hot, you could try to move him in a deal for a top-tier QB, but it's not like his schedule gets real tough until maybe Week 13.

NFC South has it good. All four of the NFC South teams have top five projected grades for the season. This is because only the Buccaneers defense graded out nicely against the pass, meaning the other defenses in the division figure to offer favorable matchups. You'd assume the Bucs would benefit the most but their games against other first-place teams actually put them fifth overall with the other three NFC South teams ahead of them. This adds a little sleeper appeal for Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. (I can't trust a Saints QB yet).

NFC North has it tough. In addition to everyone facing each other twice, the NFC North plays against the NFC East and the dreaded AFC North. This is on top of a Packers defense with a deep pass rush, a Lions defense that was good without its top pass rusher for most of last year, a Bears defense with a quality secondary and a Vikings defense with an unrelenting pass rush of its own. You should know that J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings have the second-toughest graded QB season-long schedule with the Packers fourth-toughest, Lions fifth-toughest and Bears closer to the middle of the pack.

Others with favorable schedules: Sam Darnold (seventh-easiest projected schedule), Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson (eighth), C.J. Stroud (ninth), Trevor Lawrence (10th).

QBs with favorable early-season schedules (potential sell-high candidates in October): Murray, Stroud, Bo Nix

QBs with tough early-season schedules (potential buy-low candidates in October): Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for the season through Week 17

CAR 1 DAL 17 NO 2 NYG 18 SF 3 PHI 19 ATL 4 BUF 20 ARI 5 CHI 21 TB 6 WAS 22 SEA 7 PIT 23 IND 8 LAC 24 HOU 9 LV 25 JAC 10 KC 26 NE 11 CLE 27 DEN 12 DET 28 LAR 13 GB 29 TEN 14 MIN 30 NYJ 15 BAL 31 MIA 16 CIN 32

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for first four weeks

SF 1 MIN 17 ARI 2 MIA 18 DEN 3 PIT 19 CAR 4 PHI 20 HOU 5 LAC 21 WAS 6 LAR 22 NE 7 GB 23 ATL 8 CIN 24 IND 9 TB 25 JAC 10 DAL 26 SEA 11 CLE 27 BUF 12 TEN 28 LV 13 NYJ 29 NO 14 KC 30 NYG 15 DET 31 CHI 16 BAL 32

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for Weeks 15-17

TB 1 DEN 17 NO 2 LAR 18 HOU 3 CIN 19 NYJ 4 CHI 20 SEA 5 JAC 21 CAR 6 PIT 22 NYG 7 MIA 23 SF 8 MIN 24 TEN 9 WAS 25 PHI 10 DET 26 ATL 11 NE 27 DAL 12 BUF 28 KC 13 LAC 29 IND 14 CLE 30 BAL 15 LV 31 ARI 16 GB 32

