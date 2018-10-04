Quadree Henderson: Joins Giants' practice squad
Henderson signed a contract to join the Giants' practice squad Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted rookie was signed, then consequently waived by the Steelers earlier this season. Henderson recorded just 437 yards and no touchdowns on 53 touches as a junior in 2017 for Pitt and is also known for his kick and punt return abilities.
