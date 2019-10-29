Play

Henderson signed to the Panthers' practice squad on Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Henderson signed with the Jets during the offseason, but was let go at the start of training camp. He subsequently landed on the Jaguars, but again was waived during final roster cuts. He will not look to make an impression in Carolina.

