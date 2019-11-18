Play

The Steelers signed Henderson to the practice squad Monday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Henderson joins Pittsburgh's practice squad alongside running back Ralph Webb and fellow wideout Amara Darboh. He was most recently cut from the Panthers' practice squad, and he spent time with the Jets and Jaguars during the offseason.

