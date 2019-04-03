Quadree Henderson: Let go by Giants
Henderson was released by the Giants on Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Henderson looked to be the Giants' most effective return man before fracturing his shoulder in November of last season and spending the rest of the year on injured reserve. While he's now reportedly healthy and ready to go, New York appears to be moving forward with Jabrill Peppers and Corey Coleman as its top returners.
