Bray was cut by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bray was placed on the waiver wire by the Bills earlier this month to make room for Corey Coleman. The 25-year-old was always a long shot to make the roster, given the Texans' depth at the receiver position, and will now attempt to find a home elsewhere in the league as a depth piece. Bray will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.