Quartney Davis: Landing in Minnesota

Davis is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 22-year-old's name wasn't called during the draft, but he was a hot commodity as a UDFA. Davis reported had a deal in place with the Cowboys, but he instead chose the Vikings after the team offered $100,000 guaranteed, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Davis caught 54 passes for 616 yards and four touchdowns during 2019 for Texas A&M.