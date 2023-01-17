Johnston has entered the 2023 NFL Draft, Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports.
The TCU product was a major part of the Horned Frogs' run to the national championship game thanks to his breakout junior season. Johnston showed promise in his first two seasons with a combined 55 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 targets before erupting for 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns on 96 targets (11.1 YPT) as a junior. Production aside, Johnston has intriguing tools. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston routinely showed big play ability with 18 receptions going for 25-or-more yards as a junior. He appears to have good speed for his size but that will need to be verified at the upcoming combine. Look for Johnston to be among the first receivers taken in this class and is therefore on the redraft and dynasty radars already.