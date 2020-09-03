site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Quentin Poling: Cut by Minnesota
RotoWire Staff
Poling was waived off injured reserve by the Vikings with an injury settlement Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Poling was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury earlier in training camp. The 2018 seventh-round pick will look to battle for a depth role elsewhere after getting healthy.
