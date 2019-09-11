The Dolphins waived Poling (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement, per the league's official transactions report.

Poling is now free to look for a role elsewhere in the league when fully healthy. He's yet to make his NFL debut since being selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

