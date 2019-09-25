Poling (undisclosed) worked out for the Raiders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Poling was recently released with an injury settlement from the Dolphins due to an undisclosed injury, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be fully healthy. The Ohio University product will hope to latch on with a team elsewhere, as he's yet to make his NFL debut since coming into the league in 2018.

